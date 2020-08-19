Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a coverage optimism score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. 27,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,181. Switch has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $917,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 537,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,570. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

