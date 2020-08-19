SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts

SWK Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:SWKH) – Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for SWK in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for SWK’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Dougherty & Co began coverage on SWK in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWKH opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.02. SWK has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SWK by 905.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SWK during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

