Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 959,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 487.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sydney Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Sydney Airport has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

About Sydney Airport

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds 17 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia, as well as the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

