Synthetix Network Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $69.46 Million (SNX)

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Synthetix Network Token has a market cap of $542.21 million and $69.46 million worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix Network Token token can now be bought for $5.80 or 0.00049436 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Liquid and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Synthetix Network Token has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetix Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.01737340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00135491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Synthetix Network Token Profile

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 197,745,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,479,931 tokens. The official website for Synthetix Network Token is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix Network Token is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io. Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io.

Synthetix Network Token Token Trading

Synthetix Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.