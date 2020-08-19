SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 790,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,079,000 after buying an additional 566,452 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 156.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

