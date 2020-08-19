Syscoin (SYS) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Poloniex. Syscoin has a market cap of $58.81 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00533216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002694 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 593,251,580 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Binance, Poloniex, YoBit, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

