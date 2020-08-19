T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile Us worth $86,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.90.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

