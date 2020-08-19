TaaS (TAAS) Trading 35.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. TaaS has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $5,283.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00009700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00039152 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.47 or 0.05476192 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045971 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.