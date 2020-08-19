Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $72.00 to $61.00.

8/6/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

8/6/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $84.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $470,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 741,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,622,670.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,948. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

