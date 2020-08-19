Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in August

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the July 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TAIPY opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group.

