Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 256.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,302 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $34,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.50. 311,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,783,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $415.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.