TajCoin (TAJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,448.58

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, TajCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. TajCoin has a total market capitalization of $31,448.58 and $54.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00047799 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00750861 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.01523954 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,701.39 or 0.99742811 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00140500 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00062992 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TAJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 17,885,710 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech.

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

