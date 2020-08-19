Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the July 30th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Takung Art stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. 15,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,531. Takung Art has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

