Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff Sells 38,250 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 38,250 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,958,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TNDM stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.33. 1,171,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,872. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 873,780 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,706.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

