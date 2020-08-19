Tap (XTP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $284,755.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $68.15 million and $284,755.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $654.59 or 0.05538324 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

