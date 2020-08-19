Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $17.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

NYSE:TPR opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

