Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Billion

Analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report $20.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.10 billion. Target reported sales of $18.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $83.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.52 billion to $84.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.81 billion to $87.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.69.

Shares of Target stock opened at $136.90 on Wednesday. Target has a 1 year low of $85.53 and a 1 year high of $138.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.