Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 171.14 ($2.24).

TW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 159 ($2.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 163 ($2.13) to GBX 154 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of LON:TW traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 121.60 ($1.59). 17,872,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.39 ($2.23). The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.71.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney acquired 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £161.40 ($211.01) per share, with a total value of £15,010.20 ($19,623.74).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

