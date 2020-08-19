TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMTD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMTD. ValuEngine cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

AMTD stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.83. 1,711,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,773. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.18. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

