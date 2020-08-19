Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TISI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Team from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:TISI traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 11,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Team has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.23. Team had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Team will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Team by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,945,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 208,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Team by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Team by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 459,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Team by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Team by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

