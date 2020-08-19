Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

TCHBF remained flat at $$445.75 on Wednesday. Tecan Group has a 52 week low of $245.00 and a 52 week high of $445.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.29.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.