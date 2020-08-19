Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,781,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 524,375 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up 2.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 3.02% of Teck Resources worth $164,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,214,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,155. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

