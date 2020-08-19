Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0003

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. Telcoin has a market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $167,882.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

