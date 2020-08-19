Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,800 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 732,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 840.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Deutschland currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Telefonica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Telefonica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.