Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,003,800 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the July 15th total of 7,756,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 264.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of TEFOF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. 1,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,300. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

