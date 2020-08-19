Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 1,477.8% from the July 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TELNY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. 238,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

