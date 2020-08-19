TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TELUS by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,786,000 after buying an additional 17,146,869 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,011,000 after buying an additional 18,814,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TELUS by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after buying an additional 10,894,628 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,159,000 after buying an additional 6,389,235 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597,260 shares during the period. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of TU opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.