TENA (TENA) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, TENA has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $116,803.15 and $1,225.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00140601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.01768768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00190971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00136589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.