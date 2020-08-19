Terra (LUNA) Market Cap Achieves $204.11 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00004496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and Upbit. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $204.11 million and $68.35 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00140422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.01765960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00191190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00136870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra's total supply is 997,120,419 coins and its circulating supply is 385,469,403 coins. Terra's official website is terra.money. Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

