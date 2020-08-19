Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, OOOBTC, C2CX and Cobinhood. Tether has a total market cap of $10.03 billion and $40.79 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00140897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.68 or 0.01755932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00190579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00136209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 10,281,372,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,998,221,723 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Coinut, IDAX, ABCC, IDCM, EXX, FCoin, Sistemkoin, Cobinhood, C2CX, CoinBene, BitForex, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, Trade By Trade, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, Kryptono, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Liqui, LBank, QBTC, Iquant, Gate.io, BitMart, OKEx, BtcTurk, Bit-Z, Poloniex, UEX, HitBTC, Huobi, DragonEX, Bibox, OOOBTC, B2BX, TDAX, Binance, CoinEx, Kucoin, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, BigONE and MBAex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

