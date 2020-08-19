Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Western Union by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in The Western Union by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in The Western Union by 12.7% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in The Western Union by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 80,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The Western Union by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

