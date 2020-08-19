Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 471,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,406 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 37,459 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $48.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.02 million. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

