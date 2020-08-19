Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Patterson Companies worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,609 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 423,799 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 266,839 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

