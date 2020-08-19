Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,108,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,174,000 after buying an additional 151,162 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 143,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 974,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 653,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of TDS opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

