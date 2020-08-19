Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Simmons First National worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFNC stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFNC. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

