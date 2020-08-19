Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.51 Million Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,605 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Tripadvisor worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 348.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 384,179 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 298,491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 119.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $3,736,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

