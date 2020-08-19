Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $189,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $213,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $243,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $423,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

