Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Innospec worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 11.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IOSP. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

IOSP stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $244.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.65 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

In other Innospec news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $642,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,741,822.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

