Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.48.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

