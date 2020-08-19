Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,688 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of TRI Pointe Group worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 76,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

