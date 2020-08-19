Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 843 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 133,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 327,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 101,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.62 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JJSF has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, CL King raised J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

