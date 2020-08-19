Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $9,051,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LGI Homes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 56,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGIH. BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $845,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,020 shares of company stock worth $4,513,644 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes stock opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. LGI Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $123.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

