the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Thomas Kershaw Sells 30,000 Shares

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 643,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,195.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $830.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.52. the Rubicon Project has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Separately, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of the Rubicon Project from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

the Rubicon Project Company Profile

Magnite Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

