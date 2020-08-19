The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.0514 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007390 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,444,448 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.