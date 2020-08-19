Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CAO Sells $1,397,602.34 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $420.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $423.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.