THIN FILM ELECT/S (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Short Interest Update

THIN FILM ELECT/S (OTCMKTS:TFECY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days.

Shares of THIN FILM ELECT/S stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 3,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399. THIN FILM ELECT/S has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

About THIN FILM ELECT/S

Thin Film Electronics ASA provides near field communication (NFC) mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions by printed electronics technology in Norway. It develops printed tags, labels, and systems, which include sensing and wireless communication. The company's products include NFC OpenSense tags that provides smartphone-centric NFC readability before and after product opening; NFC SpeedTap tags, which are wireless tags that enable smartphones to communicate with everyday objects in support of B2B and B2C use cases; and CNECT, a multi-tenant cloud-based platform that allows brands to connect with consumers by enabling engagement through a direct tap or touch of an NFC label.

