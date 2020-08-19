Thomas Cook Group plc (OTCMKTS:TCKGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thomas Cook Group plc (OTCMKTS:TCKGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the July 30th total of 477,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TCKGF remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Thomas Cook Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

About Thomas Cook Group

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

