Thomas Cook Group plc (OTCMKTS:TCKGF) Short Interest Update

Thomas Cook Group plc (OTCMKTS:TCKGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 477,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TCKGF remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Thomas Cook Group has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

