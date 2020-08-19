ThoreCoin (THR) Price Tops $2,244.10 on Top Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $2,244.10 or 0.18878103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $194.53 million and approximately $14,828.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00142822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.03 or 0.01783642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00191173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00140752 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

