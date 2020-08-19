TigerCash Price Up 4% This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $356,403.21 and $5.08 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.14 or 0.01509307 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

